Banks Asked To Facilitate Prize Bonds Holders

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has taken notice of the banks reluctant to facilitate prize bonds holders at their branches asking them to improve their services with enhanced measures.

It has been observed that commercial banks have not been extending the desired level of support to their customers in availing the facility on payment of prize money & face value of National Prize Bonds through their bank branches, SBP said.

The head office/regional offices of each commercial bank shall reiterate the instructions to extend maximum support to their customers in this regard at all designated branches of the banks.

Efforts shall be made to increase the number of designated branches for the subject facility so as to enhance the outreach and ensure adequate geographic coverage, it said.

The information about the availability of this facility shall be prominently displayed on the banks’ official website and also in the premises of the designated branches for information of the general public.

Customer service officials shall facilitate/brief customers on the availability of this facility in their respective branches.