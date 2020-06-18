AMD Announces Improved Ryzen 3000 XT Desktop Processors

AMD has announced its new Ryzen 3000 XT series of processers which is a refresh of the popular 7nm desktop processors with higher clock speeds but the same price.

The series features three new chips including the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT, all of which are based on a more refined 7nm process. This results in slightly higher performance compared to their base variants. Although these chips feature higher boost clocks, the overall TDP is still the same.

However, the main focus of these chips is to improve on single-threaded performance which is an area where Intel generally excels at. AMD claims that the new Ryzen 9 3900XT has 4% higher performance than Team Blue’s offering, the Intel Core i9-10900K. Regardless, these processors will be offered at the same price as the standard ones despite the improvements.

Additionally, only the Ryzen 5 3600XT comes with a Wraith air cooler since AMD recommends using water cooling for both the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3700XT.

The high-end Ryzen 9 3900XT boasts a 100MHz higher boost clock than the standard version, and same is the case with the Ryzen 5 3600XT. The Ryzen 7 3800XT is the only one in the series that brings a 200MHz higher boost clock than the vanilla version.

Thus, keep in mind that while these are pretty good offerings, they do not bring groundbreaking improvements over the predecessors. The new Ryzen 3000 XT chips are set to go on sale on July 7, 2020.