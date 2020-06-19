PIA Reduces Freight Charges to Help Increase Mango Exports

In a bid to increase the mango exports of the country amid the global shutdown due to COVID-19, Pakistan International Airlines has announced a price reduction in air cargo tariff for mango export.

GOOD NEWS!! During the COVID crisis we are offering exclusive rates to mango exporters on international shipments so the world can keep on enjoying the best Pakistani mangoes. Contact the nearest cargo booking office and book now!#PIA #PIACares pic.twitter.com/IMdk5WXMw5 — PIA (@Official_PIA) June 19, 2020

According to the details, PIA has reduced its freight charges by almost half in comparison to the foreign carriers charging for the UK, Europe, Doha, Muscat, UAE, Kuwait, Dammam, Medina, Riyadh, Tokyo, Beijing & Kuala Lumpur.

The national carrier will charge

$2.5 per kg for UK against $3.4 per kg being charged by the foreign carrier.

The freight cost for Europe has been also reduced to $2.5 per kg from $3.4 per kg,

$1.00 from $1.3 per kg for Doha,

$1.00 from $1.7/kg for Muscat,

$1.00 from $2.00/kg for UAE,

$1.00 from $2.45/kg for Kuwait and Dammam.

Likewise, the national carrier freight charges will be $1.0 per kg for Medina, Tokyo, Beijing, and Kuala Lumpur against $2.45/kg being charged by the foreign carriers.

The reduction in freight charges with assurance for the provision of improved logistic facilities for smooth export of mangoes by the national carriers for various export destinations is the result of the firm commitment made by the CEO PIA during the recent meeting with the exporters of the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA).

With such attractive freight rates announced by PIA, it’s vitally important to operate regular flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Multan during the mango season. Should the PIA ensure to provide good service, it’s anticipated that 50 percent export volume of mango will be switched over to the national carrier.

The PFVA will give high priority to the national carrier for export of mangoes assisting the PIA in the enhancement of its revenue by curtaining the freight charges paid to the foreign carriers in foreign currency while as a last resort the mango exporters of PFVA will avail services of the foreign carriers if load capacity of PIA gets exhausted.

Pakistan annually exports around 10,000 metric tonnes of high-quality mangoes by air, mostly to different destinations in Europe, the Americas, Gulf and Middle East region, earning handsome foreign exchange for the country.

Unlike Kino, the shelf life of mango is very less hence export by air is the only option. PIA is the market leader of this segment, with more than 50% share of the market; hence PIA’s contribution in this connection is of high importance.

Mango growers were already suffering from a potentially devastating locust infestation and COVID-19 lockdowns or restrictions across the globe.

The decision was taken after a series of talks between the PIA team led by its CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and teams from All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association, led by Waheed Ahmed and a joint collaboration between academia and mango farmers & growers led by Dr Asif Ali vice-chancellor Multan Agricultural University, Dr Waqar Ahmed, Ms Rabia Sultan, Major Tariq and Mehmood Shahnawaz, discussing the possibilities of recuperating the struggling domestic fruit and vegetable export market.