Pakistan’s Culinary Gem ‘Siri Paye’ Included Among World’s Best Dishes

In a culinary triumph, the delicious Pakistani delicacy, Siri Paya, has secured the 47th spot in TasteAtlas’ prestigious 2024 ranking of the world’s finest stews. The renowned food guide announced its top 50 contenders for the category via its social media channels in April.

Siri Paya, a cherished dish among aficionados of Pakistani cuisine, is a tantalizing stew crafted from tender lamb or goat trotters simmered to perfection in a harmonious blend of spices, herbs, and aromatics.

The dish’s name, ‘Siri Paya’, translates to ‘head and feet’, honoring its primary ingredients – the flavorful gelatinous meat from the head and the nourishing marrow-rich trotters. Slow-cooked to extract the essence of each component, the delightful stew epitomizes comfort food, with its velvety texture soul-warming flavors, and captivating palates worldwide.

TasteAtlas acknowledged Siri Paya as a Pakistani culinary gem, alongside other familiar names from South Asian cuisine listed under India’s flag in the country rankings. Dishes like Keema ranked sixth, with Korma and Dal claiming the 22nd and 50th spots, respectively. Shahi Paneer and Vindaloo also made it onto the list.

Established in 2018, TasteAtlas has become a trusted resource for experiential travelers eager to explore traditional cuisines worldwide. Through its careful curation of authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and comprehensive research articles, TasteAtlas highlights dishes that embody cultural heritage and culinary innovation.

As the new year commenced, the Croatia-based food publication revealed its selection of 100 must-visit eateries for flavor enthusiasts worldwide. Among the diverse dining destinations featured, one name resonated particularly with Pakistanis, especially Karachiites: Zahid Nihari.

Celebrated as one of Karachi’s culinary treasures, Zahid Nihari earned global recognition by securing the impressive rank of #89 on “Where to Eat in 2024: 100 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World.” Endorsed by seven esteemed food critics, including Salima Feerasta, Zahid Nihari’s traditional Lucknow-born stew continues to delight palates since its establishment in 1974, maintaining its status as a global epicurean delight.