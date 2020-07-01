USEFP Announces Major Changes in 2021 Fulbright Selection Criteria

The year 2020 has been quite difficult for people on many accounts. The education sector has been on the receiving end of major changes due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Some of it has been for the better, some for the worse, but it has necessitated adaptability for all platforms and individuals.

USEFP has just publicly announced, after the extension of their Fulbright selection deadline, that they shall be making certain changes to the criteria for the 2021 batch selection. These are the changes for the applicants to account for:

The candidates can now submit the applications minus the GRE reports. However, they have to take the GRE or any other valid English test at a later date prior to the placement, provided they get selected.

The candidates who already have a valid GRE report should submit it with the application.

A minimum 0f 3.5 out of 4 CGPA is required (or 75% marks in the annual system) from a candidate who wishes to apply for Sciences, Engineering, Management, Accounts and Finance, Business, Economics, Technology and Public Policy.

A minimum of 3.0 out of 4 CGPA is required (or 50% marks in the annual system) from a candidate who wishes to apply for any other discipline.

If a candidate fails to provide his/her final transcript of her latest degree, his/her application shall be considered incomplete, in which case, the candidate would have to apply next year.

(In case of of an applicant with a foreign latest degree) If a candidate’s final transcript does not specify the grading system or is not translated into English, the application will not be entertained.

Candidates whose transcript does not include a proper score such as a CGPA or a percentage, shall not be entertained.

The last date of application submission for 2021 Fulbright selection shall be the 15th of July, 2020.

USEFP states that they have made these to accommodate the applicants amid the difficulties being caused due to the Coronavirus and that they are committed to see the whole exercise through despite these difficulties. However, they’ve also assured in the notice that there shall be no more delays in the application process, so the said application submission deadline should really be considered final by all applicants.