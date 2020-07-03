COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Pakistani Cities is Up to 11x Higher Than WHO’s Limit

Despite the apparent downward trajectory of Coronavirus cases – a direct outcome of a decline in the overall testing capacity – positivity rates in major districts and cities of Pakistan are much higher.

For the outbreak to be deemed as contained, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that positive cases should be less than 5% of the total COVID-19 tests for a period of more than 2 weeks.

ALSO READ

PTDC Shutters 30 Motels in North, Lays Off Employees

Here is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases and tests carried out in major cities of the country in the last 24 hours.

City Tests (last 24 hours) Positive Cases (last 24 hours) Islamabad 2,408 7% Rawalpindi 738 7% Lahore 4,761 23% Karachi 5,671 18% Peshawar 1,539 10% Quetta 234 24% Faisalabad 420 57% Multan 60 45% Gujranwala 145 30% Hyderabad 356 36% Swat 336 10%

ALSO READ

Following Others, Now Malaysia Grounds Pakistani Pilots

Overall, 22,941 tests were carried out yesterday, of which 4,087 came back positive, and 78 lives were lost.

Pakistan’s tally for COVID-19 cases now stands at 221,000 and deaths at 4,550.