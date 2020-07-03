Monsoon Rains to Start from Today

Met Office has said that moderate monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from Friday evening and will strengthen on Saturday. A westerly wave is also expected to enter the upper parts of the country on Saturday. Under the influence of these weather systems, the following can be expected:

Rain and wind-thundershowers with few heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday to Tuesday. Current prevailing hot and humid weather conditions are likely to subside during the period.

Rain-thundershowers with dust raising winds are also expected in Eastern parts of Balochistan (Zhob, Barkhan, Loralai, Musa Khel, Sibbi, and Kohlu) and parts of Sindh (Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas) from Saturday evening to Monday.

Temperatures are likely to drop in most parts of the country starting today and a rainfall spell in upper and central parts of the country will further bring down the mercury levels.

The outlook for Monsoon from July-September issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department is as follows:

Monsoon rainfall is expected to remain near normal (+10%) during July to September 2020 in Pakistan. Sindh and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal (+20%) rainfall during August and September. Area weighted normal rainfall of Pakistan during July-September is 140.8 mm.

