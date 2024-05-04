Chief Minister KP Calls a Cabinet Meeting to Discuss Perks for Ministers

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur has summoned a cabinet meeting of the 23-member provincial cabinet on May 6 at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

The agenda includes seeking approval for enhancing perks for provincial ministers, advisors, and special assistants. Official documents reveal that the administration department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has drafted a summary for amending the Ministers, Allowances, and Privileges Act 1975.

The summary proposes a hike in the allocated funds for house rent subsidy and decoration from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 1,000,000, along with an increase in the rent of their residences from Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 200,000.

The administration department’s summary proposes an additional Rs. 100,000 per month for the decoration and furnishing of ministers’ offices, covering expenses such as furniture, carpets, air conditioning, and refrigerators, thereby raising the allocated funds to Rs. 1,000,000.

The summary highlights that there has been no increase in the perks of cabinet members since 2014, and in light of the prevailing inflation in the country, the government has initiated this measure.

The agenda for the cabinet meeting encompasses 15 points, including the endorsement of the budget for the ongoing fiscal year and the procurement of 18 vehicles for judges, among other matters.