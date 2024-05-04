Changan Slashes Oshan X7 Price by Rs. 4 Lac in Limited Offer

Following in the footsteps of Kia, and Pak Suzuki, Changan has announced a limited-time price cut for its popular crossover SUV, the Oshan X7. People can save up to Rs. 4 lac with the new discounted prices that will be in effect from May 4 to June 15, 2024, providing a window of opportunity for potential buyers.

Changan Pakistan previously implemented a price reduction of Rs. 2.5 lac for the Oshan X7 in October 2023. This latest announcement marks the fourth price adjustment within a week, contributing to a notable shift in pricing dynamics across the industry.

The revised prices for the Oshan X7 variants are as follows:

Oshan X7 Comfort: Reduced to Rs. 7,999,000 from Rs. 8,299,000, reflecting a discount of Rs. 250,000.

Oshan X7 FutureSense: Now priced at Rs. 8,549,000, down from Rs. 8,949,000, representing a reduction of Rs. 400,000.

The recent series of price cuts in the automotive sector has garnered attention for its magnitude and frequency. Kia’s initiative to slash Stonic’s price by over Rs. 15 lac set the stage for subsequent reductions, including Peugeot 2008 and Suzuki Swift, which saw decreases of Rs. 4.5 lac and Rs. 7.1 lac, respectively.

Such substantial adjustments are uncommon in Pakistan’s automotive landscape and have prompted speculation regarding the underlying reasons behind these moves. Noted economist Ali Khizer weighs in on this emerging trend, emphasizing the significance of understanding the market dynamics driving these adjustments.

With reductions ranging from 24% for Stonic to 13% for Swift, the new price range aims to stay below Rs. 4 million without GST. This strategic maneuver responds to the imposition of a 25% GST on cars, compelling manufacturers to realign their pricing strategies to navigate the new tax landscape effectively.

Kia’s decision to target the sub-Rs. 40 lac bracket sans GST set a precedent followed by Suzuki with Swift’s revised pricing. Ultimately, these adjustments reflect a concerted effort by manufacturers to mitigate the impact of the new GST slab while providing consumers with more accessible pricing options.