Govt Forms Committee to Tackle Misinformation About COVID-19 on Social Media

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has notified the formation of a special committee to tackle the widespread misinformation and fake news linked with Coronavirus pandemic on social media platforms.

NCOC has taken this decision after the United Nations (UN) urged the world to undertake measures to curb the spread of misinformation and launched a worldwide campaign called ‘Pause.’ The UN claimed that misinformation about COVID-19 is spreading faster than the virus itself.

Headed by Minister for Interior, Ejaz Ahmed Shah, the committee has been tasked to formulate a legal framework along with suggesting stern actions against those involved in disseminating misinformation and fake news.

The committee consists of members from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), National Health Regulation, and other concerned departments.

According to details, the inaugural meeting of the committee will take place in the next few days in which the legal framework will be discussed and reviewed.

Besides, the NCOC meeting presided over by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, analyzed the data of Coronavirus cases and reviewed the Epi Curve Chart, a chart used to visualize the onset of a disease outbreak.

Asad Umar has also directed NCOC to visit provincial capitals and hold meetings with the relevant authorities in a bid to increase collaboration between NCOC and provinces.