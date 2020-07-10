Punjab Will Only Reopen Educational Institutes if Health Department Allows: Minister

The Punjab Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, has said that the final call on reopening of schools will be taken on the recommendation of the Punjab Health Department on COVID-19 situation.

He made these remarks hours after the Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mehmood, gave a tentative date of September 15 for the reopening of schools across the country in the light of the unanimous decision by the education ministers from all provinces taken on July 8.

Murad released a video statement on Thursday, saying that the administrative offices at schools will reopen immediately to facilitate the schools in fee collection, salary disbursement, and other regulatory affairs.

Educational institutions will not be opened unless the coronavirus situation is favorable and fully under control, adding that all the provinces have agreed on the tentative opening date of September 15 so far.

The provincial education minister said the coronavirus situation will be reviewed under the SOPs before embarking on the all-important decision.

He highlighted that two more meetings of the education ministers are planned in August to reassess the situation before the tentative opening date of September 15.

He added that the final decision in this regard will be made after consultation with the provincial Health Department, keeping the safety of teachers, students, and their families in view.