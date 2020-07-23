Xiaomi to Take on Asus ROG Phone 3 With Black Shark 3S

Black Shark, known for its cutting-edge gaming devices, has been working on developing a 360-degree gaming eco-system based on hardware, software, and service for a while.

Earlier this month, the Chinese company launched its most awaited Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phones featuring a 90Hz display with the world’s fastest touch sampling rate at that time. It looks like the lineup is getting another variant dubbed the Black Shark 3S. The smartphone will be most probably launched as a toned-down variant of the previously launched smartphone in the lineup.

Black Shark 3S was recently teased by the company’s CEO, Luo Yuzhou. He uploaded an update that roughly translates into “Lately, I feel something big is about to happen,” on Weibo. This update was shared by the official Black Shark page as well.

Although the message does not reveal much, just below the update weibo identifies that the message has been shared via a Tencent 3S Black Shark device. This is most definitely the big surprise the Yuzhou is referring too.

Based on previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming gaming smartphone will come with the Snapdragon 865 Plus Mobile Platform similar to Lenovo Legion Phone Duel and the ASUS ROG Phone 3. For comparison, the Black Shark 3 launched with Snapdragon 865.