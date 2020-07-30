Take a Look at the COVID-19 Impacted Hajj 2020 [Pictures]

The 5-day annual Hajj pilgrimage began in Makkah on Wednesday with strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Saudi authorities have put in strict safety protocols with mandatory quarantine for the pilgrims.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Hajj is taking place with the number of pilgrims drastically reduced. Last year, 2.5 million Muslims performed the Hajj, but that number was reduced to just 10,000 this year.

Earlier it was reported that only 1,000 Saudi citizens will be allowed to perform Hajj this year, but that number was increased to 10,000 later on. Around 70% of the pilgrims are foreigners residing in Saudi Arabia, while the rest are Saudi citizens.

Let’s have a look at some pictures of Hajj 2020: