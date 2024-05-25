Pakistan’s Denmark-Born Winger Excluded from Final Squad Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan’s Denmark-born right winger, Abdul Samad Arshad has been left out of the national team squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

According to reports, the 21-year-old has been without a club since January, leading to his exclusion from the final team selection by Pakistan head coach Stephen Constantine.

Arshad, who previously played for Hellerup IK (HIK) in Denmark’s third tier, has struggled to secure a new contract since he departed from the club at the beginning of the year.

Despite his evident talent and experience, the lack of competitive game time has significantly impacted his physical and match fitness.

With eight international caps to his name, Arshad’s journey with the Pakistan national team has been notable. Known for his speed and agility on the right wing, he has been an integral part of the squad since his debut against Maldives in March 2023.

However, national team coach Stephen Constantine believes in the importance of players maintaining regular minutes for their club to ensure peak performance levels for international duties.

Abdul Samad’s exclusion marks a setback for the player, who has expressed his desire to continue representing Pakistan in the past.

Sources suggest that the player is trying to find a new club, and remains hopeful that he will soon return to the pitch, displaying the form that made him a standout player for both HIK and the Pakistan national team.

Pakistan will take on Saudi Arabia on June 6 at the Jinnah Stadium whereas they will play Tajikistan away from home on June 11 which will be the final match of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers campaign.