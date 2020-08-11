Upcoming Google Pixel 5 is a Midranger [Leak]

Phone hardware has come a long way in the past couple of years, especially when it comes to mobile platforms. Qualcomm has moved the mid-range mark so high that it has led consumers to think whether they really need all that high-end tech or not.

Considering this, many OEMs are focusing on the mid-range sector now more than ever. Google has now joined the fray as well. The Pixel 5, due launch later this year, will be launched as a premium mid-range phone instead of as flagship.

According to the latest AI benchmark listing, Google Pixel 5 will be fueled by the mid-range mobile platform Snapdragon 765G topped with 8 GB RAM.

Moreover, unlike the Pixel 4, Pixel 5 will not be accompanied by an ‘XL’ sibling. The smartphone is expected to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will make a debut by the end of October 2020 alongside the Google Pixel 4a (5G), which will either come with the Snapdragon 765G or the less powerful Snapdragon 690 5G SoC. The company has already confirmed that the Google Pixel 4a (5G) will cost $499, around $150 more than its non-5G sibling. We are hoping for some internal tweaks as well, with such a steep change in the price point. Stay tuned for more updates.

