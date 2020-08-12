Controversy: ICC Shares T20 World Cup Illustration Without Pakistan’s Representation

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sparked another controversy after sharing an illustration for the next year’s T20 World Cup in India without Pakistan’s representation.

The illustration includes cricketers from almost all countries participating in the 2021 T20 World Cup except Pakistan. Zimbabwe and UAE, which aren’t even participating in the tournament, have their representation, which questions ICC’s intent in sharing the artwork.

Taking to Twitter, the cricket’s governing body posted:

🎨 @wearebeard and @illustrateddave Dave Webb's illustration shows the many colours of the many countries in the ICC Men's @T20WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/Z0EJ06mO30 — ICC (@ICC) August 12, 2020

Players from Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Netherlands, Ireland, etc. are all on the image alongside all the full-member nations, however, there’s no Pakistani cricketer.

The move has angered the Pakistani fans as well as others from across the world. Everyone’s questioning the ICC as to why they have missed a full-member team.

The comments sections of both Twitter and Instagram are full of messages of hate for the governing body. Let’s have a look at some of the replies under the Twitter post:

pak not participating in t20 world cup in india in 2021 — Bilal Butt (@BilalButt199) August 12, 2020

How can you approve any such GIF w/o a player from one of its significant members. @TheRealPCB would you please seek an explanation from @ICC. Shambolic to say the least. — Muneeb Imran Shaikh (@Muneeb_Speaks) August 12, 2020

IS PAKISTAN NOT PARTICIPATING IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021? HOW CAN U NOT MENTION 2009 WORLD CHAMPION? FROM WHEN RACISM STARTS IN CRICKET? ANSWER! — Asfar (@lifeofasfar) August 12, 2020

Differences aside, I think Babar Azam should have been there. I understand that this picture is not from any ICC official, but out of fairness this should not have been approved to be posted here. You even have UAE and Nepal, but not Pakistan – that’s not fair. — Vivek sharma (@ArnabJr) August 12, 2020

True!

Azam should've been there. — Vikram Vashisht (@VikramVashisht6) August 12, 2020

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.