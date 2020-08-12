Controversy: ICC Shares T20 World Cup Illustration Without Pakistan’s Representation

Posted 28 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sparked another controversy after sharing an illustration for the next year’s T20 World Cup in India without Pakistan’s representation.

The illustration includes cricketers from almost all countries participating in the 2021 T20 World Cup except Pakistan. Zimbabwe and UAE, which aren’t even participating in the tournament, have their representation, which questions ICC’s intent in sharing the artwork.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam Should Play IPL: Nasser Hussain

Taking to Twitter, the cricket’s governing body posted:

Players from Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Netherlands, Ireland, etc. are all on the image alongside all the full-member nations, however, there’s no Pakistani cricketer.

The move has angered the Pakistani fans as well as others from across the world. Everyone’s questioning the ICC as to why they have missed a full-member team.

The comments sections of both Twitter and Instagram are full of messages of hate for the governing body. Let’s have a look at some of the replies under the Twitter post:

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


Explore on Ltd.
>