Pakistan Breaks Guinness Record For Making World’s Largest Balloon Flag

Guinness World Records has officially recognized Pakistan as the record holder for the largest national flag ever made of balloons.

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) had set up the 40 feet long and 60 feet wide flag using 60,000 green and white balloons last year in the National Assembly hall to mark the Independence Day.

ALSO READ

This 10-Year-Old From Rawalakot is World’s Youngest Sports Commentator

Yesterday, PTI lawmaker, Ramesh Kumar, presented the Guinness World Record certificate to the Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser.

گزشتہ سال ممبر رکن قومی اسمبلی ڈاکٹر رمیش کمار نے پاکستان کی قومی اسمبلی میں غباروں سے دنیا کا بڑا پرچم بنانے کا عالمی ریکارڈ قائم کیا جو کہ ان کی اور پاکستان کی اقلیتی برادری کی وطن کے ساتھ گہری محبت اور عقیدت کا ثبوت ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/yMKTbcEbgW — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) August 12, 2020

The speaker lauded the Hindu community for their dedication towards achieving the feat while highlighting the role minorities have played in the development of Pakistan.

This is an expression of affection and bonding of Hindu community with the country. The entire Pakistani nation pays regards to their sentiments and love.

ALSO READ

Sindh to Launch Rescue Service Similar to 1122

He hoped that minorities will continue to play their part in the progress of the country in the time to come.

While attributing the feat to the people of Pakistan, Ramesh Kumar said it was his longstanding wish to create the national flag using balloons in the National Assembly hall on Independence Day and dedicate it to the country.