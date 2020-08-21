Everything You Need to Know About KP’s Health Insurance Program

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government introduced a health insurance program for families across the province. The provincial government and State Life Insurance have reached an agreement in this regard.

Under the agreement, the KP government will provide Rs. 8 billion over five years for the insurance, and it will cover medical facilities up to Rs. 1 million per family.

The provincial health minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, released the details of the insurance program officially called ‘Sehat Sahulat Program.’

ALSO READ

KP to Provide Health Insurance to 6 Million Families

As per details, as many as 6 million insurance cards will be issued in the first phase of the Sehat Sahulat Program. The scheme will gradually extend to all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The insurance program is divided into three categories: basic, advance, and additional coverage.

Basic Treatment

Each card will cover expenditures up to Rs. 200,000 in a year for basic treatments.

These include emergency services requiring admission.

Maternity services (both normal and C-section), including Rs. 1000 allowance for mothers.

Fractures and injuries

General surgery: gallbladder, biopsy, colon, prostate, hernia.

General medicine: diabetes, hypertension, and cardiac-related issues.

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt to Start Issuing Sehat Sahulat Cards From Feb 22

Advance Treatment

This category offers medical coverage up to Rs. 400,000 for each family, and covers the following treatments:

Cardiovascular treatments including, angioplasty and bypass.

Artificial limbs (Prosthesis).

Kidney diseases (Dialysis).

Breast cancer screening.

Management of neurosurgical diseases.

Cardholders will also be compensated for transportation with up to Rs. 2,000.

ALSO READ

People in KP Will be Able to Use Their CNIC As Sehat Sahulat Card

Additional Coverage