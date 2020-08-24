Apple Publicly Apologizes to WordPress for Forcing In-App Purchases

It’s no secret that Apple requires all developers to pay a 30 percent cut for in-app purchases. Since 30 percent is a considerable portion, many app developers have tried to bypass the system with their in-app purchases, causing a tussle between the Cupertino and the app developers in question.

This time, the feud was between WordPress and Apple. Where the WordPress app did promote paid subscriptions but didn’t let users buy the subscriptions through the app. Hence, over the past few months, Apple was strong-arming WordPress into selling domain names through Apple’s in-app payment system.

Reportedly, Apple threatened the famous open source content management system that it would block all future updates and bug fixes until WordPress doesn’t start selling domains via Apple. However, this move was against a recent policy update that came after the Cupertino’s tussle with the Hey email app. This issue also came forward when Apple blocked app updates until the startup enabled in-app purchases for its $99 annual subscription.

In the wake of this new policy update, Apple had to pull back from its compliance push with WordPress and even offered an apology.

In a statement, the company clarified:

We believe the issue with the WordPress app has been resolved. Since the developer removed the display of their service payment options from the app, it is now a free stand-alone app and does not have to offer in-app purchases. We have informed the developer and apologize for any confusion that we have caused.

This statement was issued after Matt Mullenweg called out to Apple in a Tweet stating:

Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent… we were locked by App Store. To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again, we had to commit to support in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions. Allow others IAP? New name?

Mullenweg also told the media that WordPress had agreed to add in-app purchase support within the next 30 days, which cleared the path for Apple to approve updates to the app again.

