PCB Announces Squads for Upcoming Domestic Season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the six Cricket Association squads for the 2020-21 domestic cricket season, which will commence on 30th September with the National T20 Cup. The first round of the event will be played in Multan, while the final round will be held in Rawalpindi.

The 12-month contracts will run from 1st August 2020 to 31st July 2021.

The squads were finalized by the six Cricket Association coaches who took into consideration the performances of the last two seasons.

ALSO READ

Everything You Need to Know About Pakistan-England T20I Series

The selectors have retained 158 players who were offered 2019-20 domestic contracts and have included 34 new players, including some who represented Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

Each Cricket Association squad will comprise 45 players – 32 players with domestic contracts, supported by 13 additional players – and the PCB centrally and emerging contracted cricketers, belonging to their respective regions.

Players with the seasonal contracts will be eligible to receive match fees, daily allowances, and other related benefits, wherever applicable.

11 teenagers who participated in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year, have been selected. They are Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Balochistan), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram and Fahad Munir (Central Punjab), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Huraira (Northern) and Aamir Ali and Arish Ali Khan (Sindh).

The coaches, who are also members of the national selection committee, have also followed the PCB’s policy of investing in the future as the average age of the Balochistan side is 27, followed by Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 26, whereas the same for Northern, and Sindh is 25.

ALSO READ

I Want To Help Pakistan Cricket Produce Great Fast Bowlers: Mohammad Zahid

Here are the complete squads:

Balochistan Squad

Central Punjab Squad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squad

Northern Squad

Sindh Squad

Southern Punjab Squad

What are your thoughts on the squads? Let us know in the comments section.