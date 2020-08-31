PEMRA Suspends News Channel’s License for Airing Hateful Content on 10th Muharram

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended the license of 24 News HD for broadcasting hateful content during the special transmission on 10th Muharram.

The media watchdog later issued a press release saying that the transmission of 24 News was suspended for airing ‘hate inciting content’ against PEMRA rules.

On August 20, PEMRA had issued an advisory for all TV channels, directing them not to broadcast any material that would harm inter-faith harmony or was based on sectarianism and inciting hate.

However, the said TV channel disregarded the media advisory and aired hateful content during the special transmission of Ashura without exercising any editorial control.

ALSO READ

PEMRA Issues Show-Cause to a TV Channel Over Fake News Against Foreign Minister

The regulatory body said that it acted after receiving multiple complaints against the channel and suspended its license under Section 30, Clause 3 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.

The authority has also served a show-cause notice to the channel, seeking a response within 14 days. The license, however, will remain suspended till the completion of the inquiry.