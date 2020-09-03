Karachi University Increases Certificate Issuance Fee

The University of Karachi (KU) has increased fees for the issuance of different university certificates. A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the new document verification fee will be Rs. 2000, instead of the previous Rs. 1000. The charges for issuance of the cover letter have been hiked by Rs. 1250. Now, students will have to pay Rs. 2750 to get cover letters.

ALSO READ

IT Ministry Starts Working on Additional Spectrum Auction

Likewise, the fee for overseas students has also been revised. International students will have to pay now $150 to obtain their documents.

Moreover, Rs. 500 have been increased on the issuance of duplicate mark sheets. The new fee will be Rs. 1500, while the new HEC mark sheet verification fee will be Rs. 2750.

ALSO READ

Azhar Ali Backs Sarfaraz Ahmed After Cryptic Tweet

Last month, KU had delayed the ongoing final and semester examinations. The papers of BDS and semesters exams, started from August 05, were postponed on the government’s directives. The university will announce new dates for the remaining exams.