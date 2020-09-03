Webinar Explores Digital Solutions for Better Traffic Management

The National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP) organized a webinar today titled ‘Digitalizing Pakistan’s Motorways’ featuring Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim to highlight how digital solutions can help tackle daily challenges including traffic congestion, road safety, longer commuting, and concerns about the environment.

With a growing population and rising traffic flow, Pakistan’s road network is under strain, which warrants urgent technological intervention for improvement. During the webinar case studies were also discussed from different parts of the world where the deployment of intelligent solutions for traffic management ensured better productivity of traditional infrastructure, more efficient traffic flow management, reduced travel times, shorter wait times at intersections, and curbed vehicle emissions.

According to Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz, “Traffic congestion can have a negative impact on economic growth and the quality of people’s lives. Even if we strengthen our road infrastructure, the ever-increasing level of traffic will surpass the capacity of our road network in busy city areas. The deployment of new communications technology backed by artificial intelligence (AI) may help to ease clogged roads.”

“We at Jazz have been using technology and digital tools to address social and civic issues in Pakistan and are well-positioned to work in collaboration with NHMP aimed at preparing traffic infrastructure tackle current and future challenges,” he added.

Sharing his views, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, IG, NHMP said, “We are grateful to Aamir Ibrahim for an insightful session that allowed us to explore new technologies to further improve traffic management. We look forward to more collaboration opportunities aimed at identifying ways of improving the experience for everyone on the road.”

This interactive webinar allowed NHMP officials to gain valuable insights into the ways technology companies, especially digital service providers like Jazz, can assist them in road traffic management and safety. Jazz is already facilitating certain government processes including e-challan and digital payment system allowing the Islamabad Traffic Police to issue paperless challans which can be paid instantly via JazzCash.

Application of digital payments, big data & analytics, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for traffic management was also discussed in length along with exploring avenues for deployment of ITMS.