Govt to Set Up Quality Checking Labs to Internationalize Pakistani Products

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is focusing on the establishment of quality standard laboratories to promote Pakistani products at the international level.

Chairing a meeting with prominent businessmen from various sectors, he said the government is paying special attention to the introduction of technology and innovations in agriculture and other fields.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, SAPM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, and Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bukhari attended the meeting.

Successful and young entrepreneurs who attended the meeting hailed from information technology, sports goods, fashion and textiles, beauty industry, Pakwheels, and other business sectors.

The members of the delegation shared their experiences, highlighted the impact of the government’s business-friendly policies, and put forward their proposals to further improve the business environment in the country.

The prime minister told the delegation that it is among the government’s priorities to promote business activities, incentivize the businesses, and create a conducive environment by removing the hurdles.

While mentioning the government’s measures like improving ease of doing business, online approval system, and provision of easy loans, the prime minister said the young entrepreneurs excelling in their respective fields are important assets of the country.

The government is resolved to take all-out measures for the facilitation of such entrepreneurs, he added.