#RemoveCCPOLahore Trends As Umar Shiekh Blames Rape Victim in Motorway Incident

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

The horrendous motorway incident has shocked everyone and it’s hard to fathom the pain that the victim had to go through during such a brutal act of barbarism.

While everyone is furious over the incident, the Capital City Police Officer of Lahore, Umar Sheikh, has blamed the victim for not taking precautions instead of taking the blame and promising to catch the absconders.

In a telephonic conversation with a local news channel, the top Police officer said that a lone driver, who is a mother of three, should have used GT Road for traveling to Gujranwala. Even if the woman wanted to take motorway, she should have at least checked the petrol in her car, the officer noted.

While the victim should have been more careful, the CCPO’s remarks have come at the wrong time, enraging everyone with his words. Following his comments, #RemoveCCPOLahore is a top trend on Twitter in the country as the nation demands him to step down from his post.

Let’s have a look at what people are saying about the issue:

It is worth mentioning that the previous IG Punjab, Shoaib Dastagir, stepped down from his post because he didn’t want Umar Shaikh as CCPO Lahore. His resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the federal government appointed Inam Ghani as the new IG Punjab.

