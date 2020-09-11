Motorola Launches Midranger Moto G9 Plus For $470

Motorola’s mid-ranger, the Moto G9 plus, following a couple of leaks, has finally been launched. The smartphone comes with a powerful GPU but a lower-midrange RAM specification in comparison to Smartphones from other manufacturers in the same price range.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the Moto G9 Plus follows the typical Motorola smartphone suite. The quad-sensor rear camera sits on a rectangular camera bump along with the LED flashlight. The fingerprint sensor with Motorola’s logo on it is mounted on the back.

The smartphone is built around a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (1080p) Max Vision display with HDR10 support and a punch hole for a selfie camera.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, the device, run on Android 10, is headlined by the mid-range Snapdragon 730G SoC topped with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of expandable onboard storage.

Cameras

At the back, Moto G9 Plus sports a 64 MP camera setup complemented by an 8 MP ultrawide sensor (118° FOV), a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor unit.

For selfies, it is equipped with a 16 MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The handset packs a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It is currently available for purchase in Brazil for $470. Availability in other markets is unknown as of now.

Specifications

  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
  • GPU: Adreno 618
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
  • OS: Android 10.0
  • Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE,
  • Display: LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.81 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 4 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
  • Camera:
    • Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • Secondary: 16 MP
  • Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, headphone jack
  • Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear-mounted)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Price: $470

