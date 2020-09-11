Motorola Launches Midranger Moto G9 Plus For $470

Motorola’s mid-ranger, the Moto G9 plus, following a couple of leaks, has finally been launched. The smartphone comes with a powerful GPU but a lower-midrange RAM specification in comparison to Smartphones from other manufacturers in the same price range.
Design and Display
Design-wise, the Moto G9 Plus follows the typical Motorola smartphone suite. The quad-sensor rear camera sits on a rectangular camera bump along with the LED flashlight. The fingerprint sensor with Motorola’s logo on it is mounted on the back.
The smartphone is built around a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (1080p) Max Vision display with HDR10 support and a punch hole for a selfie camera.
Internals and Storage
As for the innards, the device, run on Android 10, is headlined by the mid-range Snapdragon 730G SoC topped with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of expandable onboard storage.
Cameras
At the back, Moto G9 Plus sports a 64 MP camera setup complemented by an 8 MP ultrawide sensor (118° FOV), a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor unit.
For selfies, it is equipped with a 16 MP sensor.
Battery and Pricing
The handset packs a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It is currently available for purchase in Brazil for $470. Availability in other markets is unknown as of now.
Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 618
- Chipset: Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
- OS: Android 10.0
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE,
- Display: LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.81 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Camera:
- Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Secondary: 16 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, headphone jack
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear-mounted)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Price: $470