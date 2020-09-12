Punjab Govt is Not Buying New ACs for Govt Offices

The Punjab government has decided against purchasing new air conditioners for government offices during the current fiscal year 2020-21

The decision was made during a meeting of the austerity committee, chaired by Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht.

The meeting reviewed recommendations from various government departments for the purchase of air conditioners. The minister, however, declined the proposals and directed all departments to reduce unnecessary expenditure.

He said that the recommendations of the Punjab Energy Department (PED) will be considered before approving the purchase.

He directed that the austerity committee will be apprised of the auction of old machinery, vehicles, and air conditioners.

Eco-friendly construction of government buildings can lead to a significant reduction in the cost of air conditioning. Similarly, the presence of trees can also improve the office environment, in it should be made mandatory.

However, the AC purchase for the tourism department was approved for their separate office. Similarly, the Education and Health departments were also allowed to buy air conditioners from their existing funds.