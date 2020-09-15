Oppo ColorOS 11 Launched With Exciting Features

BBK-owned smartphone OEM, Oppo, becoming one of the first companies to bring Android 11-based UI, has unveiled the ColorOS 11 along with instructions to get the beta UI and the complete roll-out plan.

Apart from coming up with more streamlined visuals and providing all the key features that come with Android 11, ColorOS 11 has a couple of other exciting features as well. Here’s what’s new:

New Animation Engine: The new animation engine is called UI First 2.0 that promises better RAM utilization and improved frame-rate suitability.

Dark Mode: The dark mode now comes with three color schemes featuring varying darkness intensity that can be adjusted to match the user's home page icons and wallpaper.

Always-on Display: The always-on display now lets the users choose from several pre-loaded customizations.

Introducing the new #OPPOColorOS11 Always-on Display feature, it offers a wide variety of styles and patterns to truly represent your style. The content of Always-on Display is not just automatically generated, but created by users with just one stroke to craft a unique pattern. pic.twitter.com/76rL5geUt3 — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) September 14, 2020

FlexDrop: This allows users to resize supported apps into a floating window or an even smaller mini-window for easier multitasking.

Today, we live a busy life. To make multitasking easier, we released the Quick Return Bubble in ColorOS 7.2, and with #OPPOColorOS11, we're bringing FlexDrop. Swipe to resize the APP into a small floating window or an even smaller mini-window. pic.twitter.com/ViViH7ikYY — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) September 14, 2020

3-finger Translate Gesture: This feature has been developed in collaboration with Google and it brings instant translations to any content on the screen without the need to leave the app.

We are combining 2 iconic features from OPPO and Google and developed the 3-finger translate, powered by Google Lens. Take a screenshot with the 3-finger gesture and instantly translate the content to any language. How would you use this feature? Share below! #OPPOColorOS11 pic.twitter.com/tIwvuG2gVp — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) September 14, 2020

Super Power Saving Mode: In this mode, users can access six apps that can run for prolonged hours when the battery gets lower than 5%.

Oppo Relax 2.0: Users can either choose a unique white noise mix from cities around the world like Beijing, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Reykjavik or create their own background noise.

Other Details

This image here shows how to get the ColorOS 11 beta version if you are interested:

As far as the UI release is concerned. Oppo will release the update in two rounds. A global version is based on the Android 11 beta, which starts today for the Find X2 series followed by the Reno3 and Reno 4 series later this month.

EU users will get separate release schedules, which start in November.