Honor Unveils High-End Hunter V700 Gaming Laptops Starting at $1100

Huawei entered the laptop market a long time ago with its MateBook and MagicBook laptops but now the Chinese tech giant is entering the gaming laptop business as well with its all-new Hunter lineup.

The new Hunter lineup is part of its Honor sub-brand and the first laptop in the series is the Hunter V700, a high-end gaming laptop capable of 1080p 144 FPS gaming or 4K 60FPS gaming.

In terms of design, Honor has focused on gamer aesthetics just as much as heat management and portability. The laptop is made out of aluminum and features fully customizable RGB on the back as well as the keyboard and air vents. The hinge has been tested over 50,000 times to ensure long term use. The display size is 16.1-inches and it has support for 144hz refresh rate and up to 4K resolution.

Under the hood, you get Intel’s 10th generation of Core i5 and i7 processors and all variants come with up to 16GB dual-channel RAM and 1TB NVMe SSDs. You can choose the lower end Nvidia GTX 166o Ti for cheap or go for the higher end RTX 2060 GPU. As mentioned before, this should allow for 1080p 144 FPS gaming or 4K 60 FPS.

There is no mention of battery life, but Honor has included a 56Wh battery inside, though we would still recommend gaming while plugged in.

Not that anyone is going to do any gaming on the laptop’s speakers, but Honor has placed emphasis on audio output as well with nahimic 3D surround sound audio. This should help deliver loud and clear audio through the built-in speakers. There are two HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 USB C port, 3 USB A ports, an ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack on board the laptop.

Here is the pricing for different variants:

i5-10300H / GTX 1660 Ti / 512GB – ($1,109)

i7-10750H / RTX 2060 / 512GB – ($1,257)

i7-10750H / RTX 2060 / 1TB – ($1,479)

The Honor Hunter V700 gaming laptop will be available from September 27.