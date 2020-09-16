Xiaomi Unveils $4000 Super High-End 4K Laser Projector

Xiaomi’s Fengmi sub-brand that produces high-end projectors and TVs has released its latest version of the premium Fengmi 4K Max Laser Projector with an even higher brightness and a bigger projection size. As the name suggests, it supports 4K resolution as well.

The display size of the projector has been increased from 100-inches to 200-inches and it comes with 4500 ANSI lumens brightness level, as well as a high color gamut and high dynamic contrast. It also features the company’s self-developed FAV image quality optimization, HDR 10+, HLG decoding technology, and more that brings improved picture contrast when combined together.

In terms of design, the projector has not changed much. It is manufactured by CNC metal integral molding with a streamlined design finish, making it look like an old-school VCR. The dimensions of the entire package are 608 x 389 x 140mm.

On the software front, it features Fengmi’s FengOS system that makes finding your favorite TV content and streaming seamless.

Fengmi 4K Max Laser Projector is one of its most premium products and it comes with a hefty price tag as well. It will go for sale next month for a staggering price of $4128.