Facebook Agrees to Share Data With FIA

Social networking site Facebook agreed to share its data with Pakistani authorities to investigate and eradicate cybercrime.

The company’s administration has signed an agreement with the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to share the data with Pakistani authorities in a bid to secure the digital space and curb the leeway cybercriminals enjoyed.

The team of Facebook’s technical experts also concurred with Pakistan’s aspiration for expediting cybercrime investigations.

The investigation watchdog will now have access to data from the social networking site in order to expand its investigation in cybercrime cases.

Earlier, the cybercrime wing of FIA could not access the information from Facebook due to which many cases could not be proceeded or disposed of.

Facebook has now agreed to Pakistan’s requests and has asked the authorities in the cybercrime wing to delegate a focal person to contact FB for data requests.

The focal person will request information from FB in the cases of cyber crimes against women and children. It has also expressed inclination towards expanding the data-sharing pact to curb cyber crimes in the future.