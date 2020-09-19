New Samsung and Snapdragon Flagship Chips to Feature High End ARM X1 Cores

British chip designing giant ARM announced the successor to its current high-end CPU core, the Cortex A78, back in May. The new X1 CPU core claims to bring not only performance gains but significantly better efficiency as well. This new core will reportedly power next-generation flagship devices.

ALSO READ

Nvidia Buys Smartphone Chip Designer ARM for $40 Billion

Renowned tipster Ice Universe has said that the ARM X1 Core will be featured in both Exynos and Snapdragon flagship chips in the future. This means that the Galaxy S21/S30 lineup could be the first flagship series to hit the market with this high-performance core.

Both Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets will have a 1+3+4 CPU core configuration. The single powerful core in the configuration will be the X1 while the other three will be Cortex A78 cores and the final four will be Cortex A55 efficiency cores. That is only if ARM does not announce a successor to its small efficiency core, the Cortex A55.

Since the high-end X1 core promises up to 30% performance gains over previous generations, this is why it will likely remain a single core due to its high power demands.

Companies including Xiaomi and Oppo have already booked future Snapdragon flagship chips, meaning that we could also see the X1 Core feature in Xiaomi and Oppo devices before other brands.