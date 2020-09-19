OnePlus 8T Will Launch on October 14 [Leak]

The OnePlus 8 lineup including the base OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro debuted a few months ago and as per tradition, it is now time for the “T” devices to break cover soon. The OnePlus 8T will have slightly better specifications compared to the base OnePlus 8 and now tipster Ishan Agrawal has given us a potential launch date as well.

The tipster believes that the OnePlus 8T will launch on October 14. It will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 32MP cornered punch-hole front camera. The primary camera on the rear will be the same as the OnePlus 8, except with an upgraded 5MP macro lens and an additional 2MP depth sensor.

The primary camera will also look different compared to OnePlus 8.

On the inside, it is expected to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1. Reports have said that the battery size will be 4,500 mAh with a massive upgrade to fast charging speeds. It will be equipped with 65W Warp charging capabilities, up from OnePlus 8’s 30W.

We are expecting to see an online-only event similar to the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Buds Z is expected to debut alongside the handset as well. Rumors are saying that it will be a cheaper variant of the OnePlus Buds TWS.