Punjab Govt to Set Up Rape Investigation Units at All Police Stations

Punjab Police has decided to set up a Rape Investigation Unit (RIU) following the heinous incident that took place on the Gujarpura motorway.

According to details, RIUs will be established in all police stations in Punjab and will be headed by SP officers.

RIUs will be empowered to investigate cases of sexual abuse and harassment faced by women and children.

Preservation of crime scene and ensuring witness protection will be the responsibility of the RIUs.

Moreover, the units will have dedicated Investigation Officers (IOs) who would be free from other duties.

IOs will be conferred with special powers such as obtaining DNA test reports faster than any other authority to expedite the investigation process.

They will also be tasked with identification, tracing, and arrest of sexual abuse suspects.