Xiaomi is Working on Its Cheapest 108MP Camera Smartphone Yet

Rumors around new Xiaomi handsets featuring 108MP cameras have been going around since July. These Smartphones reportedly have codenames Gauguin and Gauguin Pro and one of them has a model number M2007J17C. A Xiaomi smartphone with the same model number has now received network access permission in China, revealing new details.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi Patents Odd Looking Smartphone With Tilting Cameras

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station who previously revealed news about Xiaomi Gauguin and Gauguin Pro devices also said that these phones will have 108MP cameras. He said that it will be Xiaomi’s cheapest 108MP camera phone.

Since it is going to be the cheapest, we can expect it to fall under the Redmi lineup of phones. Currently, the only phones that boast a 108MP camera in Xiaomi’s lineup are the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and the Mi Note 10. These phones feature Samsung’s 108MP sensors with large sensor sizes for better picture quality.

The next Redmi phone set to release soon is the Redmi Note 10 and a Redmi Note 10 device with the model number M2007J22C received network certification recently. This means that the Gauguin or Gauguin Pro could be the Redmi Note 10 series and the 108MP camera phone would likely be the high-end Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Rumors have said that the Redmi Note 10 lineup is going to be announced in October.