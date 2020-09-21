Pakistan Achieves Another Historic Milestone Against Climate Change

Pakistan has decreased the import of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), an Ozone depleting substance (ODS), by 50%, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, has revealed.

With this, Pakistan has achieved yet another milestone in its environment-friendly program to save the country from the devastating effects of climate change.

During an interview with APP, Malik said that Pakistan has successfully attained its target pledged under the Montreal Protocol to curb the country’s 35% import of ODS and bring it down to 50%.

Life on earth is getting affected due to harmful ultraviolet rays reaching the planet’s surface as a result of the depletion of the Ozone layer, Malik noted.

He added that Pakistan will remain committed to all international agreements it had ratified to protect the planet from the adverse repercussions of climate change.

Besides, the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has set up the National Ozone Unit (NOU). The NOU’s prime responsibilities include regulating the import of ODS, training Customs Officials to rein in illegal imports of ODS, and raising awareness among the public about the consequences of the depleting Ozone layer.

In 1992, Pakistan had formally ratified the Montreal Protocol which was adopted in 1987 to contain the manufacturing of ODS.

On 31 December 2009, the country had successfully phased out ODS such as CFCs, Halons, and Methyl Bromide. By 1 January 2015, it had decreased the import of HCFCs by 10%. It took Pakistan just over 5 years to bring down the import of HCFCs to 50%.