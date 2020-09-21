PCB Asks Franchises to Submit Financial Guarantees For PSL 6

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has directed Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises to submit financial guarantees for the tournament’s sixth edition by 25 September 2020.

The PCB had followed this process for the league’s first four editions as well.

However, it decided to abandon it for the fifth edition after team owners argued that the league has become stable and PCB should trust them with fulfilling the financial obligations for the league.

As a result, the PCB had accepted post-dated cheques from the team owners for the fifth edition of the PSL. Reportedly, two PSL franchises had failed to fulfill their financial commitments for PSL 5.

The PCB had also decided to seek a two-year guarantee instead of one in case a franchise fails to fulfill its financial obligations. Only time will tell whether PCB will ask these teams to submit financial guarantees or post-dated cheques.