Sharjeel Khan Eyeing a Comeback With Strong Performances in T20 Cup

Left-handed opening batsman, Sharjeel Khan, has vowed to play attacking cricket if he gets an opportunity to play for the national team once again.

While speaking with journalists, Sharjeel said that he has been away from the pitch for the last three years due to the ban as a result of the spot-fixing scandal. However, he has kept himself in shape by training regularly.

ALSO READ

Fawad Alam Finally Reveals Why He Has a Batting Stance Like Chanderpaul

The 31-year-old added that he is eying a spot in the national team for the T20 World Cup that will be played in India in 2021 but wants to focus on the National T20 Cup at the moment.

I can make a comeback in the national team by showing good performances in the National T20 Cup.

ALSO READ

Shaheen Afridi Makes a Unique Record in England’s T20 Blast [Video]

In 2017, Sharjeel was banned from all forms of cricket after he pleaded guilty to spot-fixing in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2. After serving his ban, the left-hander was selected by Karachi Kings in the PSL 5.