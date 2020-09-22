Babar Azam’s Success Through the Lens of His Childhood Coach

Hard-work, discipline, and persistence are three attributes that propel an average athlete into a world-beater. The story of Pakistan’s current limited-overs captain, Babar Azam, is no different.

Babar Azam rose to stardom after scoring a half-century on his ODI debut against Zimbabwe. Years before that, Babar was a shy and timid guy playing for the YuSlim cricket club in Lahore.

Babar Azam’s coach at YuSlim cricket club, Mansoor Hameed, recently revealed his remarkable journey to the top.

Babar was a very shy kid when he came to our club. He initially struggled for two months when he joined the club as he was still adjusting. But once he got settled, then it was impossible to get him out. He followed this approach from grassroots and is still following the same hard work and work routine.

“Let me elaborate on his work routine and hard work. When he used to get out playing a particular shot, he used to practice it the next day to ensure that he doesn’t get dismissed playing the same shot again,” he added.

The 25-year-old is the only batsman to be ranked in the top 5 across all formats and according to Mansoor, Babar has not changed at all after his meteoric rise. He still visits the club and shares his cricketing knowledge with the youngsters.

Whenever he comes back from a tour, he visits the club next day to give tips to youngsters. He is very humble and has not changed at all despite all the success.

Mansoor also revealed Babar’s hunger to be the best, adding that he does not like to be second-best at anything. He will do anything in his power to be the number one batsman in the world. Babar’s aspirations don’t end when he becomes the best batsman, he wants the Pakistan cricket team to be the best in the world as well, Mansoor concluded.