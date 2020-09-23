Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 750G Promising 120 FPS Gaming & 5G

Qualcomm’s latest efforts to make 5G available to everyone comes in the form of Snapdragon 750G SoC, which is the latest mid-range 5G chip from the American chipmaker. It promises 120 FPS gaming, AI noise suppression, and much more.

The Snapdragon 750G chipset will serve as an improved alternative to the Snapdragon 690 chip while keeping costs below the Snapdragon 765G. However, it has the same X52 modem as the Snapdragon 765G that can achieve 3.7 Gbps download speeds with the help of 5G. It also has support for Sub 6, making it a truly global 5G chip.

Snapdragon 690 Snapdragon 730G Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 765G Process 8 nm 8 nm 8 nm 7 nm CPU octa-core Kryo 560 @ 2.0 GHz octa-core Kryo 470 @ 2.2 GHz octa-core Kryo 570 @ 2.2 GHz octa-core Kryo 475 @ 2.4 GHz GPU Adreno 619L Adreno 618 Adreno 619 Adreno 620 RAM 2x 16-bit LPDDR4x, up to 8 GB 1866 MHz 2x 16-bit LPDDR4x, up to 8 GB 1866 MHz 2x 16-bit LPDDR4x, up to 12 GB 2133 MHz 2x 16-bit LPDDR4x, up to 12 GB 2133 MHz Display 1080p+ @ 120 Hz 1440p+ @ 60 Hz 1080p+ @ 120 Hz 1440p+ @ 60 Hz Modem X51, sub-6 only, up to 2.5 Gbps downlink (1.2 Gbps on 4G) X15, 4G only, up to 800 Mbps downlink X52, mmWave and sub-6, up to 3.7 Gbps downlink X52, mmWave and sub-6, up to 3.7 Gbps downlink (1.2 Gbps on 4G) Wi-Fi/Bluetooth FastConnect 6200, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 FastConnect 6200, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 FastConnect 6200, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 FastConnect 6200, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Charging QuickCharge 4+ QuickCharge 4+ QuickCharge 4+ QuickCharge 4+

The on-board AI processing capabilities have been improved by 20% as compared to 730G. This can now help power onboard AI noise suppression for better echo cancellation and noise suppression in noisy environments even with a single microphone. It can even boost whisper level inputs to audible audio.

In terms of hardware, it features an octa-core Kryo 570 CPU clocked at 2.2 GHz, which is 20% better than the SD730G. The GPU is 10% better than the SD730G and it has support for 120Hz displays as well as several gaming features such as Game Color Plus, HDR10, etc. It can support video recording up to 4K HDR10.

The first few phones featuring the Snapdragon 750G SoC are expected to debut very soon. The new Xiaomi Mi 10T lineup will be one of the early adopters of the new chip. The phones are expected to break cover by the end of this month.