LG Launches Youth-Focused K62 and K52 Mid-range Smartphones

After launching the entry-level LG K42, the company has now unveiled two new models in its affordable K-series. Both Smartphones come with identical designs, a huge display, a quad-camera system, 4000 mAh battery, and rugged construction.
Design and Display
The LG K62 and K53 come with a rectangular camera bump on a semi-matte back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both smartphones are built around a 6.6-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are specifically designed for a young, sociable audience.
Internals and Storage
Internally, the smartphones run on an unnamed octa-core chipset clocked at 2.3 GHz. The LG K52 and K62 are available in a single memory variant each. The K52 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable storage while the K62 sports 4 GB RAM topped with 128 GB onboard storage.
They run on Android 10 out of the box and come with a Google Assistant button on the side. According to the company, all smartphones in the K-series have passed eight categories of MIL-STD-810G testing, including high/low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity. However, this doesn’t exactly make them rugged since the smartphones were not tested for drops, and they are certainly not water-resistant.
Cameras
The LG K62 comes with a 48 MP primary camera setup accompanied by a 5 MP ultra-wide shooter (115°) and two 2 MP modules (macro and depth). For selfies, it is equipped with a 28 MP single sensor shooter.
The LG K2 has similar camera specifications save the selfie camera that has been swapped with a 13 MP module.
Battery and Pricing
Both smartphones pack a 4,000 mAh battery that is charged over USB-C. They will be available for sale in October this year. Pricing details have not been revealed.
Specifications
|Specifications
|LG K52
|LG K62
|CPU
|Octa-core 2.3 GHz
|Octa-core 2.3 GHz
|GPU
|N/A
|N/A
|Chipset
|Unnamed
|Unnamed
|OS
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.6 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.6 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
|Memory
|4GB/64GB
|4GB/128GB
|Camera
|Primary: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|Primary: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|Selfie: 13 MP
|Selfie: 28 MP
|Connectivity
|LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
|LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes (side mounted)
|Yes (side mounted)
|Battery
|4000 mAh (10W charging)
|4000 mAh (10W charging)
|Price
|N/A
|N/A