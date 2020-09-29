Vivo Launches its Y20 with 5000mAh Battery and Triple Macro Camera Phone for Rs. 25,999

Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the vivo Y20 in Pakistan.

Powered by a massive 5000mAh battery, Y20 comes with an AI Triple Macro Camera (13MP+2MP+2MP) to seamlessly capture the moments of your life with enough detail and perfection. The key highlight of vivo Y20 is its long-lasting battery life complemented by AI power-saving technology, which also supports reverse charging. Y20 features a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, this innovative new design unlocks your phone in a split second.

Vivo’s youth-oriented Y-Series is known for its modern technologies and elegant design that support the day-to-day lives of the tech-savvy young audience. Keeping its commitment towards customer-centric designs and innovation, the newly launched vivo Y20 is a lightweight, sleek, and perfectly polished smartphone with an ergonomic 2.5D elegant body. It comes in two eye-popping color options – Obsidian Black and Dawn White to complement the young audiences’ everyday lifestyle.

Vivo Y20 also comes with enhanced user-friendly features such as a cleverly designed side-mounted fingerprint scanner that adapts to your daily phone use, making the phone unlocking experience instantaneous and intuitive. For enhanced security, users can choose between a physical fingerprint sensor or a modern face unlock feature.

Y20’s rear AI Triple Macro Camera comes with a 13MP+2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh feature that allow users to seamlessly switch perspectives and enable them to capture master shots without compromising the picture quality.

The smartphone boasts of a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display with Eye Protection for an unhindered and unmatched entertainment experience. The long-lasting battery, coupled with an advanced screen for protecting the users’ eyes, makes it a perfect fit for immersive movie-watching experience and playing high definition games.

The vivo Y20 houses a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 4 RAM + 64 GB storage space (expandable to 256GB) via microSD card for increased speed and performance. The phone also features an Ultra Game mode with a wide range of features to ensure an uninterrupted and delightful gaming experience.

Pricing & Availability

The retail price for vivo Y20 in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999 and the phone is currently available across Pakistan through vivo’s official distribution network and e-commerce platforms.

Vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y20 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y20 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G modes. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

For more details visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y20