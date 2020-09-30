Govt Plans to Conduct a Coronavirus Impact Survey Soon

The government has decided to conduct a special survey for evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 on the well-being of the people as the economy was affected by the pandemic.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan is currently trying to cope with this global challenge, however, it seems that the economy of the country will be shaken, and its growth rate may severely be affected due to the closure of businesses and economic activities, decrease in imports/exports, the foreign direct investment, and remittances, which resultantly also increase unemployment and poverty.

To access the impact of the Covid-19 and its future implications, governments do not have any updated and representative nationwide data.

PBS as the key government agency responsible for providing official statistics for Pakistan has taken initiative to conduct a special survey for evaluating the impact of the Covid-19 on the wellbeing of the people, which will give representative results at the national, and provincial levels to inform the government on the magnitude/level of effects of this crisis on employment, food security, and general wellbeing of the population for decision making.

For development, finalization of the questionnaire, consultative virtual meetings were held with relevant stakeholders such as the FAO, the World Bank, the UNDP, the WHO, and the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), and the questionnaire has been discussed in detail.

The survey approved by the secretary PD&SI has been sent to the Data Processing Center for designing of the database applications accordingly.

The variables include employment and income, income from second occupation, domestics, and foreign remittances, rent, and other work, job loss/migration due to the Covid-19, assistance from social protection programs, food insecurity, water, sanitation, and hygiene, coping strategies to tackle the shocks the Covid-19, selected durable items owned by the household, practices during the pandemic to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19, reduced use of health services and coping strategies adopted to tackle the shock.

The survey will be conducted in all provinces and AJK.

The survey results will be nationally representative with urban and rural levels, and also at the overall provincial level.

It is presumed that the urban part of the country is severely affected by the pandemic, therefore, more sample size is allocated to urban areas and big cities to get a clear picture.

The total sample size of the survey is 500 PSUs with 70 percent urban and 30 percent rural share i.e. 349 PSUs and 151 PSUs respectively.

The urban part is divided into Self Representative Cities (SRC) for better accuracy of the survey results. Two indicators, namely, average household consumption and food insecurity (taken from the PSLM survey) will be used to compute the sample size of the survey.

Finally, a sample size of 500 sample PSUs has been estimated using the average household consumption variable. A two-stage stratified random sample design is adopted for the survey.

At the first stage, sample PSUs will be selected using systematic random sampling with the PPS method. The number of households inside each PSU as per the sampling frame has been considered a measure of size (MOS).

At the second stage, 12 households will be selected using a systematic random sampling technique with equal probability in urban and rural areas.

Fieldwork will be completed in 10 days all over the country, 12 households will be covered in rural areas, and 12 households from urban.