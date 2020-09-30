Xiaomi Launches Mi 10T Lite 5G With Flagship Specs at Half the Price

Xiaomi has officially launched the premium mid-ranger Mi 10T Lite with flagship specifications.

Mi 10T Lite is powered by the recently launched Qualcomm’s 5G Snapdragon 750G. The company claimed that the phone is superior to the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G but costs half as much.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi Crowdfunds a Graphene Smart Heating Mattress

Mi 10T Lite is available in three colors; Atlantic Blue, Rose Gold Beach, and Pearl Gray. Besides, Xiaomi has also launched Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro.

Design and Display

Mi 10T Lite is built around a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync technology, 20:9 ratio, 395 PPI density, and HDR10.

Xiaomi confirmed the phone has Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back.

Internals and Storage

As discussed above, Mi 10T Lite is powered by Qualcomm 5G Snapdragon 750G with Adreno 619 GPU.

Mi 10T Lite comes in two variants; 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

ALSO READ

New Biometric Tech for Smartphones Uses Blood Vessels to Identify You

Camera

Mi 10T Lite features a quad-camera setup with 64 MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. It offers a long exposure, timed burst, color filters, and dual video. The primary camera offers 4K and 1080p video recording option as well.

For selfies, it has a 16 MP front-facing camera inside a punch hole. It is capable of 1080p video recording at 30 fps.

Battery

Mi 10T Lite houses a massive 4820 mAH battery supported by a 33W fast charger bundled with the phone.

Price and availability

The 6GB and 64GB variant of Mi 10T Lite is available for $291 at a flash sale for initial customers.

Xiaomi will make the Mi 10T Lite available through a wide range of channels from 13 October.

The 6GB and 64GB variant is priced at $326 while the 6GB and 128GB variant is priced at $384.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi to Launch Redmi Note 10 5G With Snapdragon 750G Soon

Here are the detailed specifications for the Mi 10T Lite.