Vice Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi Appointed Chief of Naval Staff

President Arif Alvi has appointed Vice Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi as the next Chief of Naval Staff (CNS). He has also been promoted to the rank of Admiral. Niazi will replace the Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who will retire on October 6.

While an official notification awaits, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, the prime minister’s special assistant on political communication, confirmed the development.

The change of command will take place on October 7, at PNS Zafar, Islamabad, according to a Navy spokesperson.

Profile

He was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1985, where he received the coveted Sword of Honour.

During his illustrious career, he has served on various command and staff posts. His command appointments include Pakistan Fleet Commander, Com­manding Officer of PNS Badr and PNS Tariq, 18th Destroyer Squadron Commander, Commandant PNS Bahadur, and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College/ Commander Central Punjab, Lahore.

His previous staff appointments include principal secretary to the chief of the naval staff, head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (training and evaluation), and Director General of Naval Intelligence.

Admiral Niazi graduated from Army Command and Staff College, Quetta, and National Defence University, Islamabad. He has a Masters Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

He has received Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Basalat from the government of Pakistan, and the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the government of France.