Rakuten Launches The Third Smartphone in The World With an Under-Display Camera

Chinese phone maker ZTE became the first to release an under-display camera phone last month with the launch of ZTE Axon 5G. Soon after, a Vietnamese brand released its own iteration, and now a lesser-known Japanese company is doing the same.

The Rakuten BIG is the world’s third phone to get an under-display camera and it gets its name from having a humongous 6.9-inch display.

Design and Display

The large 6.9-inch display is an OLED panel with 1080p resolution and no visible front camera since it is under the display. The fingerprint scanner is under the display as well and the phone is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

At the back, there is a vertical quad-camera setup in the corner with some awkward gaps between the lenses.

Internals and Storage

There is no mention of 5G support, but considering the price tag and the Snapdragon 765G chipset, it will likely come with 5G compatibility. There will be 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and this will be expandable via a microSD card.

There is no mention of a custom UI either, but the device will boot Android 10.

Cameras

The quad-camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two 2MP cameras for depth sensing and macro photography. It will likely record videos in 1080p as well as 4K.

The under-display front camera is a 32MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity on the Rakuten BIG is 4,000 mAh, but fast charging capabilities have not been revealed.

The device will be available in Black, White and Red colors for $660. There is no word on availability outside Japan.

Rakuten BIG Specifications