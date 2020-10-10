Five Schools & Colleges in Islamabad Sealed Due to 10 Covid-19 Cases

Two colleges and three schools in Islamabad have been sealed with immediate effect after an order from the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination. Each institute had 2 positive cases of Covid-19.

ALSO READ

Punjab Reduces Syllabus for Intermediate Classes

The buildings are currently sealed and are undergoing extensive disinfection. The testing of all the students and the staff in the institute has also been ordered. The institutes will remain sealed for an indefinite period.

Students and staff of the institute have also been advised to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The virus was detected during random testing at the institutes, the details of the positive patients have been collected by District Health Office and they have started to gather more information regarding any other exposed staff or students.

The three schools are in G-6/1, G-11/4, and 1-9/3, while the colleges are in H-8/1 and H-8/2.

ALSO READ

Shafqat Mahmood Responds to News About Closing Schools from 15 October

The number of Covid-19 patients has been slowly increasing in various parts of the capital. Cases from Thursday to Friday increased from 73 to 113. This has been the most number of cases on a single day since July 15.

The same is the case in other cities of the country, with cases surging over the past few days.