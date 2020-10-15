Primary Pass Lahori Man Goes Viral for Fluent English Commentary [Video]

Posted 1 hour ago by Haroon Hayder

When it comes to cricket, Pakistan is a nation that is obsessed with the game.

The love Pakistanis possess for cricket knows no bounds and this individual’s video of commentating in English is a testament to our craze for the game.

Take a look at this clip:

The man in the video is Shaukat who works at a parking lot near Akbari Mandi, Lahore. Shaukat is a primary pass and he has acquired these commentating skills over time only because of his passion for the game of cricket.

He has requested sports television channels to provide him a chance to show his talent to the world.

Twitterati have also lauded Shaukat for his talent.

Do you think Shaukat deserves a chance to commentate on leading sports channels? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Haroon Hayder

