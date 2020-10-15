Primary Pass Lahori Man Goes Viral for Fluent English Commentary [Video]

When it comes to cricket, Pakistan is a nation that is obsessed with the game.

The love Pakistanis possess for cricket knows no bounds and this individual’s video of commentating in English is a testament to our craze for the game.

ALSO READ

PCB Finalizes Captain for World T20

Take a look at this clip:

This guy works in a parking lot near Akbari Mandi, #Lahore. He's claimed to have studied till the 5th grade. This guy is super talented in English cricket commentary and his voice needs to be heard! Please share.@wasimakramlive @shoaib100mph#TalentHunt #ICC #Cricket pic.twitter.com/RtuxiVE6wa — Zain Khan (@ZKhanOfficial) October 1, 2020

The man in the video is Shaukat who works at a parking lot near Akbari Mandi, Lahore. Shaukat is a primary pass and he has acquired these commentating skills over time only because of his passion for the game of cricket.

He has requested sports television channels to provide him a chance to show his talent to the world.

ALSO READ

Danish Aziz’s Record-Breaking Heroics for Sindh are Only Second to Dhoni

Twitterati have also lauded Shaukat for his talent.

Talent inside Lahore area!!! Proud to be lahorieee🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AfzzdpaCg2 — Naveed Blouch (@NaveedBlouch2) October 2, 2020

Do you think Shaukat deserves a chance to commentate on leading sports channels? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.