Hasan Ali Desperate to Regain His Spot in the National Team

Fast bowler Hasan Ali is desperate to reclaim his spot in the national team after recovering from his long-standing back issues.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also set up a rehabilitation camp for the 26-year-old at the National High Performance Center (NHPC), Lahore.

Hasan has expressed gratitude to the PCB for setting up a special rehab program for him.

He added that PCB had assisted him financially as well after he missed out on the central contract.

PCB helped me a lot in dealing with my fitness issues. I was worried after missing out on the central contract but PCB decided to bear my medical expenses even when I was out of the national fold and on the sidelines. Even now, PCB’s medical panel is monitoring me at the NHPC.

In November 2019, Hassan Ali was diagnosed with three hairline fractures in the right ribs. A month earlier, he was ruled out of the T20 series against Australia after sustaining a back injury.

During his absence, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah have broken into the Pakistan national team.

While heaping praise on them, Hasan said that these bowlers, since their debuts, have put up commendable performances against strong oppositions.