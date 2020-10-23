Govt to Redefine Role of Patwaris in Modern Revenue System

The Punjab government is redefining the role of Patwaris in the modern revenue system before recruiting more Patwaris in the Land Record System (LRS).

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has formed a committee to reform the organizational structure to improve the service delivery and revenue system under the Punjab Board of Revenue (PBR).

Punjab Finance Minister, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, chaired the first meeting of the committee on Thursday.

ALSO READ

K-Electric Customers Will Now be Charged At Par With DISCOs in Other Cities

It was attended by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari, Board of Revenue (BoR) Senior Member Babar Hayat Tarrar, Additional Chief Secretary Shaukat Ali, and Secretary Local Government Tahir Khurshid.

Chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), commissioner Bahawalpur, director Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), former federal secretary Irfan Elahi, Rashid Langarial, and representatives of related institutions were also present.

Babar Hayat said that the finance minister will lead the committee.

The committee would determine measures to eradicate corruption in land record centers as well as the exploitation of the people at the hands of Patwaris.

ALSO READ

PCB Changes Points System to Bring Aggressive Cricket to Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

He said that the committee will recommend ways to improve ‘transparency and service delivery’ in the revenue system.

The committee will make recommendations to improve transparency and service delivery through innovation in the revenue system. Determining a timeline for the computerization of land records and setting up a new management structure for future revenue will also be part of the committee’s responsibilities.

Makhdoon Jawan Bakht directed the BoR to work in liaison with PLRA and the Patwaris and to redefine their responsibilities in the existing system.

He ordered all ta collecting departments to improve service delivery before more recruitments.